NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The city of New Britain will be giving taxpayers a little break in the new fiscal year.

Mayor Erin Stewart is proposing a $234 million budget that does not impose a tax increase on residents.

She stressed that the current public health and economic crisis due to COVID-19 is going to have a lasting financial impact on the city.