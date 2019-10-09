Breaking News
On-Sale Now: Tickets for A Concert for Recovery starring Keith Urban
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

New Britain native Paul Manafort scheduled for court hearing on fraud charges

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Connecticut native and former Donald Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort will be back inside a courtroom on Wednesday.

It’s a status hearing for the New York state fraud charges against him. The state indictment claims the New Britain native gave fake information when applying for some loans.

Manafort is already serving a seven-and-a-half year federal prison sentence stemming from the special counsel probe of Russian election meddling in 2016.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss