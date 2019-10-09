New Britain native Paul Manafort scheduled for court hearing on fraud charges

(WTNH) — Connecticut native and former Donald Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort will be back inside a courtroom on Wednesday.

It’s a status hearing for the New York state fraud charges against him. The state indictment claims the New Britain native gave fake information when applying for some loans.

Manafort is already serving a seven-and-a-half year federal prison sentence stemming from the special counsel probe of Russian election meddling in 2016.

