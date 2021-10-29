New Britain officer seriously injured in crash while responding to emergency call

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Britain police officer was seriously injured in a crash Friday morning.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Chestnut Street and the Harry S. Truman Overpass.

The officer was responding to an emergency call when his patrol car was hit by another vehicle, the mayor’s office said. He had his lights and sirens activated.

The officer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the other car was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.

The mayor’s office did not release the name of the officer.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact New Britain police at 860 826-3071.