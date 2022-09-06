NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Britain police are investigating the assault of a home aid worker at a home on South Main Street on Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the home of a reported assault at approximately 9 a.m. Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned that 39-year-old Delquan Robinson allegedly assaulted his mother’s home aid worker at the home, police said.

According to the police, Robinson fled the area before officers arrived at the South Main Street home. Police officers said they quickly located the suspect near the Newington and New Britain town line.

Mugshot of Delquan Robinson (IMAGE: NBPD)

Robin was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

Assault in the 1st degree

Unlawful restraint in the 1st degree

Carrying a dangerous weapon

Criminal trespass in the 1st degree

Criminal mischief in the 2nd degree

Disorderly conduct

Robinson is being held on bond and will be arraigned in court on Wednesday morning.

The victim was transported to a hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.