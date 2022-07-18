NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Britain police are investigating a double homicide on Monday afternoon.

Police responded to Walnut Street just before 1 p.m. for the report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located a 33-year-old man from Rocky Hill suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The unidentified man died at the scene.

Officers located a 25-year-old man from New Haven inside an apartment on Walnut Street who was also suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was brought to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

New Britain police said the investigation shows that both men were known to each other and engaged in an active dispute. Both men were armed.

“The two males involved in this incident were known to each other. This is a very specific and isolated incident. There is no threat to the public at this time,” said New Britain Police Chief Christopher Chute.

The names of both men are not being released at this time.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact New Britain Police at 860-826-3132.