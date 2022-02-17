NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – If you’re looking for a career in law enforcement, New Britain Police want to hear from you. The department is hiring for a number of positions and because of the urgent need, it has an expedited hiring process that takes weeks instead of months.

The city is currently down 8 officers and is looking to fill jobs that could lead to a career in specialized units like the SWAT team and detective bureau. The department tells News 8 it’s been difficult to fill open positions because of a lack of applicants.

“Over the last 20 to 25 years, you’ve gone from several thousand applicants for one or two positions to maybe, if we’re lucky, we’ll have 30 to 40 applicants for 10 positions, so there’s definitely a smaller pool to pull from,” said Chief Christopher Chute, New Britain Police Department.

“We have hearts behind every badge and we’re just normal people. Brothers, sisters, husbands, wives, we put our pants on just like everybody else, we just want to go out and show the kids, the adults, the community that we’re there for them,” said Officer Tyler Grant, New Britain Police Department.

If you think you’d be a good fit for the New Britain Police Department, they are offering a written exam next week.

