NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations happened all over the state on Thursday, and in New Britain, the city raised an Irish flag in honor of residents with ties to the Emerald Isle.

The event also featured bagpipers and a performance of the Irish National Anthem in Gaelic.

“New Britain has a long history with Irish roots, with Irish families that settled here, and it’s a testament to the number of people who showed up this morning. It’s an honor to be the mayor, the Irish mayor of a community like ours on St. Patrick’s Day, and to celebrate our heritage,” said New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart.

It’s the first time the city has raised an Irish flag for the holiday. Stewart says she hopes to make it an annual tradition going forward.