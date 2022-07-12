NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – Changes are coming to the New Britain Fire Department. The city and its fire union have reached a deal on drug testing.

It comes after the suspected drug overdose death of an off-duty firefighter. Matthew Dizney died in January.

Since then, seven firefighters were suspended and one was fired.

“The policy is going to enact random drug testing throughout the department. It will randomly test a third of the department each year, about 40 people. Their name will get thrown back in the hat. They can get picked within the same year. We’re testing for a myriad of different drugs,” said New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart.

Stewart says that includes marijuana and steroids.

The fire department’s drug testing policy is the same as the police department’s.