New Britain Murder Suspect Arrested

NEW BRITIAN, Conn. (WTNH) – 31 year old Joel Jaquez of Springfield, MA has been arrested charged in the New Britian murder of 24 year old Jesus Silva. Silva was shot and killed on December 30, 2014 near the intersection of Yeaton Street and Farmington Avenue. The Medical Examiner ruled Silva’s death was a homicide.

Jaquez is being charged with one count of Murder and one count of Conspiracy to Commit Murder. He is being held on a two million dollar bond and is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow. Jaquez was already in New Britain Police custody being held on a one million dollar bond as a fugitive from justice out of the Florida.

The arrest warrant for Jaquez has been sealed. Anyone with information should call Detective Karl Mordasiewicz at 860-826-3141. Anonymous tips may also be made on the Community Tip Line at (860) 826-3199 or online at newbritainpolice.org