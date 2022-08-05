STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Fishermen in Stonington are working on a new branding campaign that highlights the local fresh catch that they bring in each day.

Empire Fisheries is among the first fishermen to get on board the new branding campaign. The campaign also wants to bring awareness about what fishermen do and what they have to offer.

The Stoning Economic Development Commission is helping launch the campaign, which already has a presence online and on social media, but it certainly has room to grow.

“The idea for us is to highlight and showcase our products, which are sustainable and fresh, fishermen [who] are hardworking and dedicated to their business, and the port of Stonington which is historic and beautiful,” said Joe Gilbert, owner of Empire Fisheries.

The branding campaign is still in its infancy, so they’re hoping to get more fishermen on board. Anyone in the community looking to support the fishermen is urged to get a Stonington Fresh t-shirts.