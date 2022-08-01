NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Canaan police officer has been arrested on additional animal cruelty charges.

Naugatuck police said on July 30, David Rivera, who owns Black Rock Canine Training Facility, turned himself in on a $20,000 warrant for malicious wounding/killing of an animal charge.

Naugatuck police said these charges stem from the original investigation into Black Rock Canine after an additional report of animal abuse was made. The owner of a dog alleged that the dog was injured and abused after being in the care of Rivera’s training facility in 2021.

Naugatuck police are continuing to investigate additional reports made involving Rivera’s facility.

Rivera will appear in court on August 25.

The river was placed on leave from the New Canaan Police Department and is prohibited from serving as an active-duty officer. The department said he will remain on leave pending adjudication of any criminal case and completion of an internal investigation.