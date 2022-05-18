(WTNH) – A New Canaan police officer faced a judge on Wednesday. David Rivera, 34, was arrested earlier this month on animal cruelty charges.

Rivera owns Black Rock Canines in Naugatuck, which is a training facility for military and police dogs. Police say several dogs were injured or abused during their time at the facility, and that an employee shot and killed at least 10 dogs and buried them on the property.

Animal rights advocates spoke outside of court on Wednesday.

“We’re at almost every single animal cruelty case. We want the public to know how big of a problem this is. We want to make people aware that this happens every day,” said Linda Pleva, Vice President of Desmond’s Army.

Rivera was ordered to now own any pets. He’s also charged with improperly storing explosives he allegedly used with the business.

He’s bee placed on leave from the New Canaan Police Department.