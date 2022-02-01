New Canaan police find abused cat abandoned at rest stop off I-95

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Canaan police are investigating after a cat was abandoned on the side of the highway last month.

Police said on Jan. 24, New Canaan Animal Control discovered a cat that was abandoned in a cat carrier at a rest stop on I-95. The cat was suffering from two broken legs and trauma to its right eye.

The cat was named ‘Highway’ and was taken directly to a local vet. Police said despite the suspected abuse ‘Highway’ remains a sweet and trusting anima.

Anyone with interest in finding out more on how to help ‘Highway’ is asked to contact PAWS at 203-750-9572.

