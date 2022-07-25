NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Canaan police are investigating five car break-ins and larcenies that occurred on Sunday.

New Canaan police responded to Irwin Park to investigate a report of a car that had been forcibly entered on Sunday morning around 11:40 a.m. Police said when they arrived on scene, they learned a woman had gone for a short walk and when she returned, she discovered that her car window wassmashed and a medical bag containing medical equipment was stolen.

At 1:07 p.m. officers responded to Waveny Park to investigate a report of another car that had been forcibly entered. According to the police, the front passenger window was smashed, and a purse left in the car containing a driver’s license, cash, credit, debit and insurance cards were stolen.

Around 1:38 p.m. officers responded to the report of another car that had been broken into at Waveny Park. The car’s operator left the car locked but put the keys on the left rear tire. A purse was stolen from the car and it contained the driver’s license, bank card, wallet, gift cards and keys.

At 2:04 p.m. police were called to investigate a fourth car break in. Police said a purse containing cash, debit cards, a check book, school ID, insurance card, and keys were stolen.

Around 2:20 P.M. officers were called to respond to another car break in at Wavenly Park near the pool area to investigate the crime. Police discovered the front car window was smashed and purse containing air pods and a vaccination card were stolen.

New Canaan police are investigating video surveillance footage gathered in the crimes and are working to identify suspects, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on the crimes should contact Sgt. Michael O’Sullivan at 203-594-3519.

New Canaan police shared they have already responded to 22 larcenies from cars this year and had investigated 26 car larcenies at this time last year.

Police are reminding drivers to always lock their vehicles and take your keys with you. Police said to secure your valuables and to never leave valuables in the car as identity theft often occurs when a driver’s licenses and credit cards are stolen.