New Cancer Center Opens In New Britain

NEW BRITIAN, Conn. (WTNH) – Cancer patients throughout central Connecticut can expect a new experience inside the newly opened Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute at The Hospital of Central Connecticut.

The spacious and welcoming cancer center was officially dedicated at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday.

“We are extremely pleased to open this wonderful new facility to patients, which will go a long way in eliminating the need to travel far to receive the very best cancer care possible,” Donna Hanley, vice president of operations for the Hartford HealthCare Caner Institute said.

“This is a movement to redesign the way in which we provide care. We have created a more efficient, seamless path for patients to get them the highest quality care, close to home. Over the course of the next fifty years, the facts show that one out of every two people will be diagnosed with cancer. We are committed to being here and taking care of those patients,” she continued.

The new cancer center is home to the cancer program at The Hospital of Central Connecticut (HOCC), which is part of the Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute. The new cancer center in New Britain is located in a stone-inlaid building covering more than 140,000 square feet at 183 North Mountain Road near Interstate 84.

The goal of the new cancer center is to provide patients with complete and comprehensive care in a single, convenient and comfortable setting – eliminating the need to travel from one location to another. In addition, the new center is designed to provide patients with highly coordinated care, making the most of the expertise of specialists in key service areas so that individual patients receive the exact course of personalized treatment they need.

Services available at the new center include:

• Radiation Therapy, including state-of-the-art Linear Accelerator technology

• Medical Oncology

• Infusion Center, including semi-private bays with reclining chairs and high-definition TVs

• Surgical Oncology

• Gynecologic Oncology

• Physical Therapy/Rehabilitation

• Research/Learning Center for patients and their families

• Boutique

• Gift Shop

• Nature trail and reflection garden