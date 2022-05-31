WETERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – The new and improved Department of Motor Vehicles now operates by appointment only, with the hope to save state residents from long wait times.

“I thought it was great, we got an appointment, we walked right in, they were fabulous… I thought it would be a longer wait,” shared an individual at the DMV.

It’s the new, modern, hi-tech DMV.“Three years ago people dreaded coming to the DMV. Today they are in and out faster than they can get a coffee at Starbucks,” said DMV Deputy Commissioner Antonio Guerrera.

The results are clear, an empty lobby with some empty chairs. Today the state showed off the new online upgrades.



“You can do registrations online, you can do license renewals online you can do boat renewals online and change of address online.” If you can order things at the dinner table with Amazon, why can’t you do the same thing with DMV,” said Dep Com Antonio Guerrera.