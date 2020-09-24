New COVID-19 case confirmed at North Branford High School

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In a letter sent to parents and staff, the superintendent of North Branford schools announced a new case of COVID-19 at North Branford High School.

According to the letter, the district began contact tracing immediately, which led to 20 students being directed to quarantine for 14 days. The school remains open according to the superintendent’s office.

This case is a new cohort group from the original case which involved the field hockey team, and six of the students in this new cohort group from the team were impacted. The rest of the students asked to quarantine were classroom contacts.

According to Superintendent Scott Schoonmaker, team activities for the last cohort of team members have been suspended until further notice.