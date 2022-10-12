Hoping to deduct a few expenses now that you’re working remotely? Well, for most of you, we have some bad news. (Getty Images)

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Working from home isn’t going away. New census data reveals a big increase among remote workers in Connecticut.

Our state is now the 5th in the country for at-home workforces.

In West Hartford, there are plans to build more apartments and condos, with more workers looking for good places to get the job done from home.

“Lowest vacancy rate that we’ve seen in over a decade where we don’t have a lot of brand new housing stock,” said Kristen Gorski, West Hartford Economic Development Coordinator.

Kristen Gorski says the town is losing residents to neighboring towns amid the state’s increased demand for affordable housing. It’s why they are working with many developers to build new properties while keeping remote workers in mind.

“We’re hearing from developers that they are including things like work-life spaces, dedicated office space, a dedicated den, a specific unit, catering new opportunities to work remotely and live remotely,” Gorski said.

Marc Lewis, Managing Partner of Arapahoe Group LLC, says they’ve proposed building a new condominium and apartment building next to and behind the Webster Bank building on LaSalle Road in Blue Back Square. They’re calling it a luxury mixed-use development.

“The town center itself has been devoid of any apartments,” Lewis said. “It’s one thing to build apartments outside the center, but more and more suburban towns build residential alternatives.”

It’s one of many housing developments valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars in West Hartford as the town tries to cater to more families from big cities that can work from home.

According to CTdata Collaborative’s census study, the number of Connecticut remote workers increase by roughly 14% from 2019 to 2021. In Hartford County, it was about a 16% increase.

“There is still more demand for housing than we’ve created,” said David Griggs, Hartford Metro Alliance.

The increased demand is driving up rent. News 8 discovered that roughly 43% of Connecticut workers are spending 35% or more of their income on rent.