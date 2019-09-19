New deal will keep Millstone plant running for at least 10 years

WATERFORD, Con. (WTNH) — A new deal approved on Wednesday will keep the Millstone nuclear power plant up and running for at least the next decade.

The facility in Waterford was set to close in 2023 if a long-term deal wasn’t reached. The new contract requires Eversource and UI to buy at least half of Millstone’s electricity output for 10 years starting this year.

State officials say this will buy the region some time to expand renewable energy options like the proposed off-shore wind project in New London’s Long Island Sound.

Millstone provides power to more than two million homes.

