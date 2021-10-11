New development under construction in Newington

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — If you don’t know about Fenn Road Square, it’s a brand new development underway in Newington.

It’s all coming together in a section of town that leaders have been looking to develop for years. Right now, you see Starbucks, but soon, you’ll see even more businesses, a hotel, car wash, retail, and apartments.

“As you know, development sparks development,” Newington’s Mayor Beth DelBuono said.

The mayor, town council, and developers Hayes-Kaufman broke ground on a 9,000 square foot development off Fenn Road Monday morning.

The new facilities will generate over one million dollars in new tax revenue for the town. It will ultimately be equipped with a new four-story, 122 room hotel, a more than 5,000 square foot car wash, and a four-story, 238 unit apartment complex. The site will be under construction for at least 18 months.

“My father’s not here today, but I want to thank him because he got Steve and I here, to begin with. Thirty-three years ago, we built that Stop & Shop that’s off to the north,” Richard Hayes from Hayes-Kaufman Partnership said. “And then my dad was the general of the project and was able to get us all looking at the town of Newington.”

“We’ve been working quite a long time to spark so development right here in this corner,” DelBuono said. “We now have our busway and we’re very pleased to be partnering with Hayes-Kaufman for this retail development, and as he mentioned, soon to come extended-stay hotel as well as a car wash. And we are just thrilled.”