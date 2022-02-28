WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – The New England Air Museum will hold its annual event Women Take Flight Saturday from 9a.m. to 3p.m.

The celebration of women includes flight simulators, open cockpit experiences in a historic aircraft, lectures, hands on STEM activities and opportunities to meet women in the aerospace industry.

Women Take Flight will give visitors the opportunity to see the Lockheed 10-A Electra the aircraft model that Amelia Earhart flew during her attempted flight around the world in 1937. The museums Redbird flight simulator will be open throughout the day. Tickets are $25 for a 20-minute flight and may be purchased on site.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet female pilots, engineers and aerospace professionals from the Connecticut Air National Guard, Connecticut Army National Guard, Connecticut Soaring Administration, Connecticut Experimental Aircraft Association, Federal Aviation Administration and many other organizations.

The event will feature Carolyn Begnoche the Senior Engineer of Product Definition, Power and Controls at Collins Aerospace as the Keynote Speaker. Lectures will he held from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. and meet and greets will held between 12:00- 12:30 p.m. and from 2:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Admission is $18 for those ages 15 and up, $15 for those 65 and up, $10 for ages 4-14. Children under three years old can attend for free as well as members of the New England Air Museum.