New England Health Care Employees Union reaches tentative agreement with Sunrise Northeast

Frontline caregivers at Sunrise Group Home and Day Programs strike in Hartford on Oct. 12, 2021.

(WTNH) – The New England Health Care Employees Union announced on Wednesday it has reached a tentative agreement with Sunrise Northeast Inc. to end a two-month strike.

Sunrise Northeast operates 28 group homes and day programs in multiple locations across the state. The company is represented by District 1199.

The tentative agreement established leading standards for wage increases, affordable healthcare, and retirement. It is retroactive to July 1, 2021, and will expire in March of 2023.

“Last night we reached a tentative agreement with Sunrise. With this contract, we have achieved historic wage increases, real affordable healthcare, and a retirement with dignity. My coworkers and I look forward to getting back to our clients whom we love and miss.” – Charmayne Brown, 14 years with Sunrise.