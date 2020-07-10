New England Small College Athletic Conference cancels fall sports

News

(WTNH) — The New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) announced Friday that all fall sports have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

Connecticut members of the NESCAC include Connecticut College in New London, Wesleyan University in Middletown and Trinity College in Hartford.

The NESCAC presidents issued a statement citing restrictions put in place on the member campuses related to physical distancing protocols, limits on travel on and off campus, and limits on the size of on-campus gatherings.

Also in that statement:

Athletics remains an important part of the experience for our students. Conference members will continue to work together to seek creative ways to provide meaningful athletic opportunities for our students during the upcoming academic year. To that end, the Presidents have agreed to modify some NESCAC rules to enable coaches and students to engage in practice and training opportunities outside the traditional season, in accordance with the rules of each member institution and local health directives. As the pandemic evolves, we will continue to monitor changing federal, state, and local guidance, and we will consult with each other as well as public health authorities and the NCAA about the possibility of further changes to NESCAC rules. 

Statement from NESCAC presidents

This decision comes on the heels of the Ivy League announcing the postponement of fall sports, and the Big 10 conference announcing that its member schools will only compete against conference opponents this fall, costing UConn football two scheduled games against Big 10 foes.

