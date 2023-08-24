WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be more than 65 new food items to try at The Big E this year. Here is a list of all the new items and where to find them.

New locations at this year’s fair:

  • Bacon Bomb, located on East Rd. – Bacon-wrapped burger w/BBQ sauce
  • Waffleicious, located on Springfield Rd. — Stuffed waffles on a stick with a variety of toppings
  • Dolly’s Honky Tonk, located on Industrial Ave. – Empanadas
  • Top The Crust, located at the Food Court — Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza, Caramel Apple Snicker Dessert Pizza, Milkshakes red velvet, cookies and cream
  • Luann’s Bakery, located at the Front Porch – Frosting shots, cookies, variety of cupcakes
  • Calabrese Market, located at the Front Porch – PoppingKettle Corn Live
  • Ferrindino Maple, located on Springfield Rd. — Ferrindino Maple Bacon Hot Dog, Maple Creemee Sundae, Maple Creemee Latte

New foods from returning vendors:

Many of your favorite vendors are returning this year and will also offer new foods. This year, The Big E Bakery has a new flavor for their iconic Cream Puff… maple. The bakery has recently tried a new flavor every year but don’t worry, the traditional vanilla flavor will also be available at all three of their locations: The New England Center, Gate 9A and the Avenue ShowPlace, next to the New Hampshire Building.

Here’s a look at other new foods from returning vendors:

  • The Indian Restaurant, located at the Food Court – Mix Parathas (Sweet and savory crepes)
  • Harpoon Beer Hall, located on New England Avenue— Classic Chopped Cheese – soft roll filled with chopped beef topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and secret sauce; Southwest – soft roll filled with chopped beef American cheese topped with caramelized onion, roasted peppers, tater tots, nacho cheese sauce and chipotle mayo; Bacon BBQ – soft roll filled with chopped beef, bacon, American cheese, topped with honey BBQ sauce and lettuce; New England Style – soft roll filled with chopped beef topped with American cheese, fried lobster, lettuce and tartar sauce.
  • Veggie Patch, located on Commonwealth Ave. – Buffalo cauliflower wings and Sweet chili cauliflower
  • Las Kangris Food Truck, located at the Young Building – Pinchos con salsa BBQ (chicken kabob w/BBQ sauce (Puerto Rican Style w/garlic bread on top), Pork shoulder (Pernil) sandwich, Dessert 3 leches cake
  • Cinnamon Saloon, located on Hampden Ave. – Oreo Cookie Cinnamon Bun
  • The Clam Box, located at the Food Court – Hofbrauhaus Venison Sausage  w/ spaetzle, Clam fritter doughnut, Fried spaetzle with cheese sauce
  • Angela’s Pizza, located on Commonwealth Ave. — Mexican Street Corn Pizza
  • Cannoli King, located at the Food Court – Canoli, Cannoli Donut, Cannoli Cake Bomb & Lobster Tail
  • Sassy’s Catering, located on East Rd. – Potato flights, sweet potato sushi  
  • Delucca’s, located on New England Ave. – Deep fried meatballs on a stick, Italian breaded mozzarella smothered in sauce
  • Villa of Lebanon, located on Young Building—baklava and honey balls
  • New England Craft Beer Pub, located at the Avenue of States—Thanksgiving nachos, charcuterie board
  • All American Craft Beer Pub, located near Gate 7 – Polish bomb – Jalapeno cheddar kielbasa patty, pickled onion, dill slaw and horseradish sauce; Pickle flight
  • White Hut, located at the Food Court – Hot dog poutine, Hamburg poutine, Disco Fries – Crispy French Fries Topped with Gravy, Hot Dogs, Famous Fried onions, and Topped with Cheese Curds
  • Wurst Haus, located on Commonwealth Ave. – Hot Brat – Bratwurst Topped with Spicy Onion Chili Crisps, Cherry Pepper Relish and served in a Pretzel Roll; Chicago Red Hot Brat – Bratwurst Topped with Sport Peppers, Chicago Style Green Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Yellow Mustard, Diced Onion, and a dash of Celery Salt, served in a Pretzel Roll; Wurst Cheesy Bacon Brat – Bratwurst Topped with Beer Cheese Sauce, Crispy Bacon and served in a Pretzel Roll; Gebraten Potato Pancakes – Golden Fried Potato Pancakes topped with Bacon, Sour Cream, Sautéed Onions; Loaded Porky Pretzel Bites – Salty Pretzel Bites Topped with Honey Mustard Glazed Pulled Pork, Apple Sauerkraut, Crispy Pork Rinds; Salty Pretzel Bites with beer cheese dipping cheese; Bacon BBQ – soft roll filled with chopped beef, bacon American cheese, topped with honey BBQ sauce and lettuce; New England Style – soft roll filled with chopped beef topped with American cheese, fried lobster, lettuce, tartar sauce.
  • Chick-fil-A, located on East Rd. – Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich, seasonal milkshakes
  • Stella’s Milk & Cookies, located neat Gate 9A – flavored muffins
  • Sam Adams Beer Garden, located at the Avenue of States – Island pizza
  • Cha Feo, located at the Young Building – Hong Kong waffle
  • Craz-E Burger, located on New England Avenue – S’mores between a donut
  • Emma’s Cookie Dough, located on Hampden Avenue – White Chocolate cranberry & Bacon Berry Cookie Dough
  • Fluffy’s, located near Gate 9A – Pickle donut
  • West Springfield Lions Club, located on West Rd. – Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich
  • EB’s, located at the Food Court — Twister fries smothered in American cheese sauce topped with real bacon bits and sour cream.
  • Poppie’s, located on Industrial and New England Ave. – Pickle lemonade
  • Big Kahuna, located on West Rd. – Dorito Gyro, walking Greek Gyro

There will also be several sitdown locations throughout the fair:

  • Storrowton Tavern, located in Storrowton Village
  • New England Craft Beer Pub, across from the Rhode Island Building
  • Sam Adams Beer Garden, on the Avenue of States
  • West Side Grille and Patio, located inside the Young Building

The Big E will be open this year from September 15 to October 1.