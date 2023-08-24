WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be more than 65 new food items to try at The Big E this year. Here is a list of all the new items and where to find them.

New locations at this year’s fair:

Bacon Bomb , located on East Rd. – Bacon-wrapped burger w/BBQ sauce

New foods from returning vendors:

Many of your favorite vendors are returning this year and will also offer new foods. This year, The Big E Bakery has a new flavor for their iconic Cream Puff… maple. The bakery has recently tried a new flavor every year but don’t worry, the traditional vanilla flavor will also be available at all three of their locations: The New England Center, Gate 9A and the Avenue ShowPlace, next to the New Hampshire Building.

Here’s a look at other new foods from returning vendors:

The Indian Restaurant, located at the Food Court – Mix Parathas (Sweet and savory crepes)

located at the Food Court – Hot dog poutine, Hamburg poutine, Disco Fries – Crispy French Fries Topped with Gravy, Hot Dogs, Famous Fried onions, and Topped with Cheese Curds Wurst Haus, located on Commonwealth Ave. – Hot Brat – Bratwurst Topped with Spicy Onion Chili Crisps, Cherry Pepper Relish and served in a Pretzel Roll; Chicago Red Hot Brat – Bratwurst Topped with Sport Peppers, Chicago Style Green Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Yellow Mustard, Diced Onion, and a dash of Celery Salt, served in a Pretzel Roll; Wurst Cheesy Bacon Brat – Bratwurst Topped with Beer Cheese Sauce, Crispy Bacon and served in a Pretzel Roll; Gebraten Potato Pancakes – Golden Fried Potato Pancakes topped with Bacon, Sour Cream, Sautéed Onions; Loaded Porky Pretzel Bites – Salty Pretzel Bites Topped with Honey Mustard Glazed Pulled Pork, Apple Sauerkraut, Crispy Pork Rinds; Salty Pretzel Bites with beer cheese dipping cheese; Bacon BBQ – soft roll filled with chopped beef, bacon American cheese, topped with honey BBQ sauce and lettuce; New England Style – soft roll filled with chopped beef topped with American cheese, fried lobster, lettuce, tartar sauce.

, located on New England Avenue – S’mores between a donut Emma’s Cookie Dough, located on Hampden Avenue – White Chocolate cranberry & Bacon Berry Cookie Dough

located at the Food Court — Twister fries smothered in American cheese sauce topped with real bacon bits and sour cream. Poppie’s, located on Industrial and New England Ave. – Pickle lemonade

There will also be several sitdown locations throughout the fair:

Storrowton Tavern, located in Storrowton Village

The Big E will be open this year from September 15 to October 1.