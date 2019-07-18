Breaking News
New Haven announces list of streets that need paving starting July 22

by: Britney Dixon

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Along with the hot weather this weekend is New Haven’s second phase of road pavings.

The Department of Public Works announced July 22 will begin phase II of their summer milling and paving project. The project will last until August.

According to the release, streets will be milled and paved based on five factors: current conditions, traffic usage, available funding, citywide needs and other impactful projects.

The list of streets is subject to change, but beware of inconveniences in these areas.

