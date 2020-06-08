New Haven-area elders gather on the Green to demand police accountability

NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) — A group of New Haven-area elders gathered on the Green Monday afternoon to demonstrate their outrage and support for the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement and demand police accountability.

The group acknowledged that older U.S. Americans support President Trump and his “dominance” stance toward protesters of George Floyd’s murder at higher rates than younger ones. In contrast, this group wanted to show solidarity with BLM.

Older Americans have not felt safe protesting in large groups during the COVID-19 pandemic, so the group wanted to participate in a Covid-safe gathering on the Green to stand (or sit) in solidarity in support of Black lives, against police brutality and for institutional change in our communities that affirms the absolute value of all people.

“Many older people, because we have an epidemic of Covid at the same time as an epidemic of racism and white supremacy, a lot of older people felt like they couldn’t come out,” one of the protest organizers named Melinda told News 8.

“Our message is that everyone needs to support Black Lives Matter,” continued Melinda. “It doesn’t matter your age. Even if you can’t come out, there’s many other things you can do. It’s really an important time to step up. This is something we haven’t seen – the extent of this – since the ’60’s.”

The group also said this demonstration was a time for expressions of sorrow and anger, and advocacy for change, according to their statement. The plan was for the group to “breathe in silence” for nine minutes in memory of George Floyd.