NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A battalion chief for the New Haven Fire Department is back on the job.

Amid an internal investigation, 48-year-old Felipe Cordero was arrested back in March after police say he violated a protective order.

Cordero has a history of prior arrests.

The department has not yet released the outcome of that investigation.

