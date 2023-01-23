NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A security officer for the New Haven Board of Education was arrested after allegedly shooting at a teen who was attempting to steal items from his car.

New Haven police said on Sunday around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a home on Hallock Avenue. When they arrived, they locked Tiquentes Graybrown in the front of his house with a 14-year-old that he had detained.

Graybrown told the officers that two juveniles were inside his car and when he went outside to yell at them, the juveniles ran away. Graybrown was able to confront one of the juveniles and told him to stop running.

According to Graybrown, the juvenile reached into his pocket and turned toward Graybrown. Graybrown said he believed the juvenile had a gun, so he took out his gun and fired one round at him. The juvenile was not struck.

Police said Graybrown has a valid pistol permit.

New Haven police said Graybrown searched the juvenile while he had him detained before police got there and the teen had a baby monitor that was inside Graybrown’s car.

When officers searched the car, they found that a rear driver-side window was broken and the steering column was damaged.

Graybrown was charged with criminal attempt to commit assault, unlawful discharge of a firearm, risk of injury to a minor and second-degree reckless endangerment.

The juvenile was charged with criminal attempt to commit larceny.