New Haven building inspector gets huge legal settlement in case against city























NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An update on a story News 8 broke in 2017- A former New Haven building inspector just got a huge legal settlement in a case against the city.

Taxpayers are now on the hook for over $300,000 being paid out to John Raffone, plus another $83,000 for his legal fees.

Raffone sued the city, claiming widespread “unethical” behavior within his department. This after being stripped of his duties.

Raffone was later placed on paid leave for more than two years, while still earning more than a $100,000 in salary and benefits.

We’ve asked the mayor’s office for a comment. So far, no response.

==

