New Haven City Hall to host Amazon job fair

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WNTH) – City Hall will host an Amazon job fair on Friday, August 30, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Amazon is looking to fill hundreds of jobs at is new North Haven facility.

The job fair will take place in the City Hall atrium at 165 Church Street, New Haven.

Anyone who’s interested is invited to visit Amazon’s website for more information.

Amazon has hired about 1,000 workers to staff its new facility and about 60 percent of those workers are from the New Haven area, according to Cathy Graves, a Deputy Director of the city’s Economic Development Department.