New Haven city leaders to implement COVID-19 task force to tighten social distancing protocols on businesses

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker has announced a new COVID-19 task force in the city. It will be enforcing new fines for businesses that don’t follow social distancing protocols.

Those fines could be up to $500 for businesses caught not following basic social distancing protocols like mask usage and reduced capacity inside restaurants.

Mayor Justin Elicker and City Health Director Maritza Bond announced the new fines at a press conference Tuesday as the virus continues to surge across the region.

Elicker says the city will fine businesses $100 each if employees are caught not wearing face masks and $500 if businesses are caught hosting parties or social gatherings that exceed the capacity restrictions set out by Phase 2.1. City officials tell News 8 the fines will come just after one warning from the newly formed task force.

“We just want to make it very clear because we’ve seen a number of businesses be laxed about either the number of gatherings within the business that are beyond the levels allowed right now or employees that are not wearing masks. We want businesses to take this very seriously,” Mayor Justin Elicker, New Haven.