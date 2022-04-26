NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Greater New Haven Clergy Association is responding to the court’s decision to order the acting New Haven police chief to vacate office.

On Monday, a New Haven Superior Court judge ordered New Haven’s acting police chief to vacate the position, according to the city charter.

The city will appeal the ruling in the case of Boise Kimber, et al. v. Renee Dominguez, and Acting Police Chief Renee Dominguez will continue to lead the New Haven Police Department during the appeal process, according to Mayor Justin Elicker.

In January, New Haven clergy members filed a lawsuit against the city and its leadership over how it handled the search for a new police chief. Clergy members claimed the city violated its charter by allowing Dominguez to remain in her position as acting police chief even after the Board of Alders rejected her nomination to become permanent chief.

Elicker said Monday that the city is continuing its nationwide search for a new police chief with the application period closing in May, but until then, Dominguez will stay.

“I think it’s easy to stand on the sidelines and submit lawsuits and do press conferences and criticize and disrupt,” Elicker said. “As mayor of the city, my responsibility is to keep this city safe.”

On Tuesday, the Greater New Haven Clergy Association and Attorney Jerry Barber will respond to the court decision.

