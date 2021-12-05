New Haven clothing drive launches to keep students warm this winter

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Helping Our People to Excel, Inc. (HOPE) has launched a clothing drive in New Haven in efforts to keep students warm during the forthcoming winter months.

The clothing drive, which will benefit both Celentano and Lincoln Bassett schools, is set to run through December 12. HOPE is asking the public to donate coats, hats, and gloves in new condition to New Hope Baptist Church at 109 Butler Street in New Haven.

Winter coats, gloves, and hats are requested at Lincoln Bassett School for boys in sizes 6-7 and 8-9 and girls sizes 6-7 and 7-8. At Celentano School, coats are requested for both girls and boys sizes 5, 6X, 6-7, 8-10, 10-12, and 14-16.

HOPE Executive Director Veronica Shaw explained that the organization aims to “encourage, train, and assist members of the community of all ages, races, and religions” in various ways, including education and investing in the community.

“This holiday season, it would mean the world to us to have help from our surrounding communities to give to those children who need it most,” Shaw said in a statement. “It is so greatly needed and appreciated, especially now more than ever before, and we cannot thank you enough for your support.”

For more information regarding HOPE’s programs and how to help this season, visit hopeforthecommunity.org.