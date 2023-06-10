NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven families and advocates held a ceremony to honor those lost to gun violence on Saturday.

It took place at the Botanical Garden of Healing on Valley Street. City and state officials were there to remember the lives lost by reading out names of gun violence victims dating back to 1976.

Lawmakers say now is the time to take action.

“Kids should have the security they of knowing they can be in their neighborhood without some drive-by shooter firing a weapon, maybe trying to kill somebody else and they are in the victims. wrong place wrong time,” said U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.).

All the names read out loud are also engraved on bricks, making up the Magnitude Walkway. So far this year in New Haven, 12 people have died from gun violence.