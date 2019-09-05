New Haven Democratic Primary Mayoral Debate 2019

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Democratic mayoral candidates, Mayor Tony Harp and Justin Elicker, are live tonight in New Haven to debate the issues important to citizens.

This debate is a rematch. Harp beat out Elicker in a very close general election back in 2013 when Elicker ran as an independent.

New Haven’s Democratic primary election for mayor is Tuesday.

This is a live blog that will have updates throughout the debate.

Watch the debate live here.

Harp is first woman to serve as mayor and state senator for 21 years. Elicker is a previous New Haven alder and teacher

City Finances:

When asked about city finances, Elicker said his goal is to “correct a lot of fiscal mismanagement in the city” and plans to be an advocate for smart financial planning.

Harp responded by saying, “New Haven has been doing better and better and better” and “If we work with the Board of Alders, we can move forward together…We can make the hard decisions, and I have made them.”

Taxes:

When asked how residents will be personally impacted by a tax increase, Elicker criticized the Mayor and sited a list of lawsuits that he claims the city is using tax payer money to pay for.

Mayor Harp responded by saying that if she lowered taxes, “I would have to lay people off” and take away resources for New Haven citizens.

White Supremacist Rallies in the city:

Both candidates insist that White Supremacy is unwelcome in the city, but that they would support every citizen’s right to free speech.

Elicker went on to say that he would support everyone’s right to protest, but he would stand with counter-protesters.

Harp told about the NHPD’s social media watch dog program that is in place to stop violence before it happens in the city, and that we should not tolerate speech that denigrates people.

Ethics:

Elicker sited what he believes to be corruption in the Harp administration. He said he is adamant about creating transparency in City Hall finances.

Harp responded that there is an ethics standard in place in City Hall, and, “I believe in our workers; they work hard; he [Elicker] doesn’t.”

Yale University/Income Inequality:

Elicker: “Yale needs to do more!”