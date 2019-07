NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in Lighthouse Park Sunday morning.

The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. at 2 Lighthouse Road, also known as the “snack shack.”

According to Director of the Office of Emergency Management Rick Fontana, the fire did not get into the stand and the cause is still unknown.

Fire marshals are investigating the incident.