NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The New Haven Fire Lieutenant who suffered serious injuries while battling a fire last year that killed a fellow firefighter is exploring a run for state Senate.

Lt. Samod Rankins has formed an exploratory committee called “Rankins 2022”. Rankins is focusing on the 17th District, which covers parts of Hamden, Woodbridge, Ansonia, Derby, Bethany, Naugatuck, and Beacon Falls.

Lt. Rankins says he would run an Independent and focus on improving mental health, public safety, education, youth, and the environment among other areas.