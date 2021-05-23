New Haven Firefighter Lt. Rankins expected to be released from Bridgeport Hospital Sunday

(WTNH) — New Haven Firefighter Lieutenant Samod Rankins is expected to be released from Bridgeport Hospital Sunday afternoon.

Lt. Rankins has been at the Bridgeport Hospital Burn Unit for over a week after recovering from serious injuries sustained in the New Haven fire on Valley Street that killed Firefighter Ricardo Torres Jr.

According to New Haven Firemen’s Benevolent Association, Lt. Rankins is set to be discharged from the hospital later Sunday. They say members of the association will be waiting outside Bridgeport Hospital to show him support as he is discharged.

