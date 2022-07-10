NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A fire ripped through a house on Hallock Avenue Sunday morning, displacing 15 people, including seven children.

The New Haven Fire Department first arrived to the fire at 8:59 a.m. after multiple calls were reported.

The fire was prevalent on all three floors of the building, with the roof showing flames. The fire was too strong and the volume too large for initial searches, which backed crews out of the house. The firefighters operated outside of the building due to safety concerns for around two hours.

The fire was placed under control over two hours later. No victims were found on initial searches and no injuries were sustained as of publication.

Assistant Fire Chief Justin McCarthy said there is “severe structural damage to the structure” upon leaving the scene.

“The Fire Investigative Unit is on scene and will work with the Building Department and LCI for the next steps to secure the building,” McCarthy said in an email. “Crews will be on scene for a prolonged period as they are still trying to get to some hot spots.”

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced from the fire.