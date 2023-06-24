New Haven firefighters and former Raiders players hit the ice for a fundraiser game in honor of a firefighter who died while responding to a fire.

Two years ago, Ricardo Torres Jr., and another firefighter, Lt. Samod Rankins, ran into a burning home on Valley Street in New Haven to save two people inside. Rankins was seriously injured, and Torres didn’t make it out.

Organizers formed the Ricardo Torres Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund to honor his legacy and create a bright future for others. All of the proceeds from the game went towards the fund.

“With grief, that’s something you always kind of carry with you. You don’t want people to forget,” said Erica Martinez, Torres’ wife. “With everybody coming together, even those in attendance. It’s a reminder that he’s still in people’s hearts, and no one is going to forget him. He’s unforgettable.”

Torres was an avid hockey player. He started playing at three years old and played for the Raiders before joining the academy. Rick Ziegler ran the New Haven Raiders Hockey Club and organized the charity game. He described the kind of player Torres was.

“You didn’t want to mess with him or the goalie behind him because he was a defenseman. The ultimate teammate,” he said. “He was a member of our team, so we’re just trying to help out and do everything we can to help.”

Torres’ stepfather, Armand Mendez, and his mother, Cathy Foster-Mendez, accompanied Martinez and her two sons to the game. They hope the boys, Oliver and Crew, follow in their father’s footsteps and play hockey.

The game raised more than $7,000. Ziegler plans to do another alumni game next year to raise more money for the scholarship fund.