New Haven health official weighs in on new COVID-19 variant ‘Omicron’

The CDC made the announcement shortly after the World Health Organization (WHO) classified the omicron variant, or B.1.1.529, as a Variant of Concern. (Getty Images)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New strains of COVID-19 continue to emerge throughout the pandemic. While more research needs to be done on the latest one, called Omicron, U.S. and local health professionals say it’s cause for concern.

Omicron – a new COVID-19 variant that U.S. health officials are calling potentially more contagious than previous strains – showed up in multiple European countries Saturday. The cases involved people who traveled from South Africa where the variant was identified a few days ago.

“When you have a virus like this, it almost invariably is ultimately going to go, essentially all over,” White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a statement this week.

Fauci said he wouldn’t be surprised if the Omicron variant is already here in the U.S. That’s also the belief of Dr. Onyema Ogbuagu from New Haven’s Yale School of Medicine.

Ogbuagu, an associate professor of infectious disease, told WTNH “probably in the next few days we’re going to hear that there’s a case here.” Ogbuagu noted that it’s only a matter of time since we’re so close to New York, a major entry-point for people overseas.

“I think we’ve seen that every time a new variant emerges that’s more transmissible, we definitely get impacted,” Ogbuagu said.

He explained how that seems to be the case in South Africa with Omicron, which also has more than 30 mutations that could spark infection. Less than a quarter of South Africa’s population is vaccinated, and only time will tell how the variant plays out, Ogbuagu said.

“This will take time,” Ogbuagu told WTNH. “I mean figuring out if this variant causes more severe disease – you don’t learn that immediately.”

Either way, Ogbuagu says science shows that immunity wanes over time from vaccines, and now is not the time to wait to get vaccinated or boosted for the virus.

“COVID’s not over,” Obuagu said, “it remains an ongoing threat.”

In response to this new variant, the U.S. is shutting down travel from South Africa and a number of other countries starting Monday. Health officials say this may slow things down a little but, but it likely won’t have a major effect.