New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven residents honored fallen soldiers at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park and the World War Memorial flagpole on Sunday, the day before Memorial Day.

Families of servicemembers who died at war reflected on the lives of their loved ones.

“All families at that time that had loved ones in Vietnam were watching the news every day, and the news was showing us body counts of young soldiers that had been killed,” said Hamden resident Barbara Duel Tito. “And you always lived in fear that your doorbell would ring.”

The events were organized by the mayor’s Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee.