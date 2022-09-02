BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested a New Haven man on Wednesday for attempting to flee the scene of a crime in Bridgeport, as well as multiple weapons and motor vehicle violations.

Police said they stopped a silver Ford Taurus bearing a paper registration plate for the violations on Route 8 North near Exit #3.

The operator of the Taurus was identified as 31-year-old Raashon Jackson of New Haven and his passenger was identified as 28-year-old Crystal Gonzalez.

Mugshot of Raashon Jackson (IMAGE CREDIT: CSP)

During the course of the investigation, officers determined the registration was counterfeit and the Taurus was uninsured. Police also learned Jackson had a suspended driver’s license.

Officers found a loaded gun inside the Taurus and Jackson proceeded to flee the scene on foot. Jackson was then caught and apprehended by state police in the immediate vicinity of Housatonic Avenue.

State police then learned Jackson was released on a $1,000,000 bond for an ongoing homicide trial.

Jackson sustained minor injuries as a result of his foot pursuit and was treated and released at Bridgeport Hospital.

Jackson was charged with the following offenses:

Operating an unregistered motor vehicle

Falsifying a marker

Operating a motor vehicle without minimum insurance

Operating a motor vehicle under suspension

Traveling unreasonably fast

Operating a motor vehicle without tint inspection

Transfer of a pistol or revolver

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle

Illegal sale or purchase of a large capacity magazine

Interfering with an officer, or resisting an officer

Criminal possession of a firearm

Criminal possession of ammunition

Violation of conditional release in the 1st degree

Gonzelez was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop G for multiple offenses.

Mugshot of Crystal Gonzalez (IMAGE CREDIT: CSP)

Gonzalez was charged with transferring a pistol or revolver, carrying a pistol without a permit and possessing a weapon in a motor vehicle.

She was released on a $25,000 bond and was scheduled to appear at Bridgeport Superior Court.