New Haven hosting convocation for new school year

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven public schools are gearing up for the 2019 school year.

The superintendent, along with several other school administrators, are holding a convocation on Tuesday where student performances will be held. Speakers such as Mayor Toni Harp will also make an appearance.

The goal is to thank, energize and focus staff members, in addition to restating the mission and vision of the school district.

The event will be held at the Floyd Little Athletic Center over at Hillhouse High School at 9 a.m.