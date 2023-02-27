NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The intersection of Elm and Orange streets was renamed Lucretia’s Corner on Monday in honor of the first Black woman on record to live in New Haven.

Lucretia was the wife of a slave of the first governor of New Haven Colony. She was a history-making crusader for better treatment of enlsaved elderly.

The street renaming caps a 25-year effort by Dr. Ann Garrett Robinson, Co-Chair of the Lucertia’s Corner’s Naming Project. Robinson spearheaded the research.

“This is the actual document that started this process. This is what I found. I found this document in the historical reaeach papers that belonged to the greater new haven african american historical society,” Robinson said.

Robinson said that before the governor’s death he may have emancipated Lucretia and her husband.