New Haven lane closure helps boost business for downtown restaurants

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Jodie Antoine and her friend saw something unusual when visiting New Haven from Philadelphia Saturday. But, they didn’t seem to mind.

“I’m liking it,” Jodie said.

They were dining on College Street — literally ON College Street. The city allowed restaurants like South Bay Mediterranean Kitchen to use part of the street to add more tables and seats for outdoor dining — a move to try to help boost business for restaurants impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is helping us immensely,” said Cesar Poma-Rodriguez, of South Bay Mediterranean Kitchen. “I can say 100 percent we show an immense amount of gratitude.”

Poma-Rodriguez says the move allowed his restaurant to add 20 more seats — the same is true for Pacifico Restaurant next door. Both restaurants are seeing an increase in customers who wanted to take advantage of the nice, summer weather to get outside and help the local economy, as well.

“It’s like a circle of life,” one man said. “We have to all be in this together and part of that is supporting these businesses.”

This comes as the city initiated its Summer Saturdays campaign – enticing people to come back to downtown restaurants with parking discounts, meal deals, and summer entertainment on the street. Next week on Orange Street, Elm City Games will add outdoor family fun activities to the mix.

As far as College Street goes, expect one lane to be closed there between Chapel and Crown at least through Labor Day.