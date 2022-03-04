NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven’s Mayor and police chief started a new program Friday morning. They are reaching out to neighborhood corner stores, making sure they are complying with all laws and regulations.

The corner store can be the heart of a neighborhood, and that can be good or bad. The city sees both all the time

“Illegal activity, some violence related to people who frequent the corner stores,” explained Mayor Justin Elicker (D – New Haven).

So Friday, Mayor Justin Elicker started a new initiative designed to hold corner stores accountable for not only what happens inside their doors, but maybe just outside, as well.

“We’re trying to work together to keep the community feeling safe and have these areas in their neighborhoods they are able to frequent, and also the corner stores to feel they are supported by the police,” said Chief Renee Dominguez of the New Haven Police Department.

The first stop is the G-Mart on Ferry Street. Multiple city and state agencies went inside and started looking around. Usually, when the Mayor and police go visit businesses with TV cameras, it’s for a friendly visit. This time, however, they are specifically targeting businesses that have had run-ins with the law before, so they are not letting us go inside.

Then the sign went up on the store’s door. A “Stop Work Order” means this business is now closed. It turns out the Health Department was already investigating the market. That started a couple weeks ago.

“Today, there were some building issues, some building department issues that were identified,” Elicker explained. “In addition, the department of labor has closed the site because they’ve identified some labor issues.”

Closing stores is not the goal of this sweep. Police want to work with corner stores.

“The district managers in all the districts that we will go do have a relationship,” Dominguez said. “Maybe it’s negative, so let’s try to make it into being better partners with the city.”

And hopefully, corner stores and their neighborhoods will improve.