New Haven man arrested for narcotics in Wallingford

by: Britney Dixon

Photos courtesy of Wallingford Police Department

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Wallingford Police arrested a New Haven man for possession of narcotics, among other charges.

Twenty seven-year-old Gene Walker Jr. was found around 5 p.m. on July 13 with 17.5 grams of crack cocaine, 22.4 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and roughly $2,800 in cash believed to be from narcotic sales, according to Sgt. Lou Brangi.

Walker was stopped when Officer Ogrodowicz noticed him exiting the wrong way from a parking lot.

Walker’s six charges were illegal possession of a narcotic, possession with intent to sell narcotics, possession of marijuana, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia, interfering with an officer and improper entry of a highway.

According to police, Walker is being held on a $10,000 bond and is due in court on July 26.

