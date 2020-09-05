New Haven man dead after single-car crash on Route 15 in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man has died after crashing on Route 15 Friday night in Meriden.

According to police, a red 2016 Dodge Dart was traveling south on Route 15 when it struck a tree and flipped over, ejecting the driver. Meriden Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the vehicle which had caught fire.

The driver, identified as 37-year-old Eliezer Cotto of New Haven, was transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Cotto died as a result of this incident.

The Meriden Police Accident Reconstruction Unit in investigating this crash. Any witnesses to the this accident are asked to contact Investigator A. Kerry at (203) 630-6201.

