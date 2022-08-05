NEW HAVEN, CONN. (WTNH) – A New Haven man has been indicted on firearms and narcotics charges as of Thursday, according to the District of Connecticut.

The indictment alleges that 26-year-old Niquelle Landeluis possessed a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, which had no serial or manufacturer information, loaded with nine rounds of ammunition on Feb 22.

Landelius also possessed quantities of crack cocaine and heroin he allegedly attempted to distribute, according to police.

The indictment further alleges that Landeluis’ criminal history includes state convictions for felony narcotics offenses. It is a violation of federal law for a person previously convicted of a felony offense to possess a firearm or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce.

The indictment charges Landeluis with one count of unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base “crack” and heroin which carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years.

He was arrested on Feb 22. and is in state custody but his federal arraignment is not yet scheduled.

The case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the New Haven Police Department.